$1.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.66.

NYSE PANW traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $469.63. 84,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,073. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $405.31 and a 200-day moving average of $369.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $470.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.