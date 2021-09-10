$1.58 EPS Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.33. 1,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,632. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after acquiring an additional 674,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

