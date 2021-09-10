$10.37 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post sales of $10.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $54.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.71 billion to $56.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $45.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.94 billion to $45.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.42. 159,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,907. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

