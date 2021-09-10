11,263 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Purchased by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FE opened at $38.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.94.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

