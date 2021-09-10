12,150 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJP. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.