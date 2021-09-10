$124.02 Million in Sales Expected for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce sales of $124.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $135.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $112.20 million. SFL posted sales of $115.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $473.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $500.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $499.52 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $550.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. SFL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SFL presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.32. 821,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,659. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.06. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SFL during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

