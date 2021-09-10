13,165 Shares in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.84.

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $487.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.16.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

