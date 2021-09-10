13,481 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

C stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.16. 710,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,535,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

