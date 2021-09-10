$14.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) to announce sales of $14.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.10 billion and the highest is $16.79 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $9.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $61.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.88 billion to $66.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.61 billion to $68.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,291,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,678,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.78 per share, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

