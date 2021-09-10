1,500 Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGRY shares. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 3.17.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

