$154.43 Million in Sales Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $154.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.50 million and the highest is $161.80 million. Nautilus posted sales of $155.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year sales of $688.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.50 million to $729.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $654.40 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $769.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

NLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.58.

NYSE:NLS traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.74. 667,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,112. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. Nautilus has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a market cap of $332.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.59.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $874,685.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 213.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth about $909,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

