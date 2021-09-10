1847 (NASDAQ:EFSH) Trading 15.1% Higher

1847 Holdings LLC (NASDAQ:EFSH)’s stock price traded up 15.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

1847 Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFSH)

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Land Management Services and Retail and Appliances. The Land Management Services segment consists of an established business specializing in providing land application services and selling equipment and parts.

