18,765 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Minot Capital LP

Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Minot Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.30. The company had a trading volume of 146,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,252. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $123.51 and a 12-month high of $130.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200 day moving average is $127.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.