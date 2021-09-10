$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.17 billion. Polaris posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

PII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Polaris by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Polaris by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Polaris by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Polaris by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Polaris by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.95. 22,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $132.20. Polaris has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.