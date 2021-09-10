$2.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will announce $2.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.15 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.96 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 14,246,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,843,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26.

Sirius XM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.