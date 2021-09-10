$2.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will post $2.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.70 billion and the highest is $2.75 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.94 billion to $11.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,991. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

