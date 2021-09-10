2,380 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 109,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 136,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $140.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.78. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

