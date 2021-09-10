24,372 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,372 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Five9 by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Five9 by 5.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Five9 by 10.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN opened at $172.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.42. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -243.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,989 shares of company stock worth $10,668,310 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

