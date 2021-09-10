$266.14 Million in Sales Expected for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce sales of $266.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $262.70 million to $275.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $200.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on U shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. 3,667,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion and a PE ratio of -61.33. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $27,468,357.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $4,453,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

