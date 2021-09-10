$28.76 Million in Sales Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post sales of $28.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.00 million. Codexis reported sales of $18.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $101.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $120.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.04 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,099. Codexis has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 4.3% in the second quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

