$287.46 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce sales of $287.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $293.40 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $101.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

