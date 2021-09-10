$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will report $3.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 billion. W.W. Grainger reported sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year sales of $12.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $462.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.23. The stock had a trading volume of 217,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,715. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.00. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $337.25 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

