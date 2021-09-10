3,100 Shares in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGRO. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 64,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.32. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $76.39.

