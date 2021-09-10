31,087 Shares in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Purchased by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Chimera Investment comprises approximately 0.1% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,540,000 after buying an additional 413,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 103.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 195,643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 4,850.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 143,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter worth about $15,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

CIM stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

