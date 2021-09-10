32,600 Shares in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.09% of DPCM Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOA. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $872,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 77,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 42,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DPCM Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPOA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

