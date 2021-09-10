$415.87 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $415.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.36 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,332. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

