$415.87 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Analysts expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to post $415.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.36 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $380.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.78.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $1,265,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,332. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $216.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.93.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.