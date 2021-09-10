$44.05 Million in Sales Expected for Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report $44.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Impinj’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.60 million and the highest is $44.50 million. Impinj reported sales of $28.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $180.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $181.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $215.30 million, with estimates ranging from $212.10 million to $218.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.55 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,943 shares of company stock worth $455,784. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Impinj stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. 170,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,531. Impinj has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

