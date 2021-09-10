4,700 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $756,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 27,009 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.14. 1,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,442. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.10. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $51.18 and a 12-month high of $81.76.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

