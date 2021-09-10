$5.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post sales of $5.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $41.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $23.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.08 million to $27.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $45.51 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $81.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,266 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 81.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 41,329 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 85,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $29.52. 834,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

