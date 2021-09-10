$5.98 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post sales of $5.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $17.60 million. Bicycle Therapeutics posted sales of $3.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $13.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 million to $23.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.79 million, with estimates ranging from $7.14 million to $67.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,814,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.51. 241,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.34.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

