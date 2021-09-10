5,000 Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.95 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Graham bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

