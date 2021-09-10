$6.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to post $6.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the highest is $6.86 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year sales of $25.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.46 billion to $26.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.44 billion to $27.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.88. 105,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,032. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.63 and a 200 day moving average of $240.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

