62,836 Shares in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Wolverine World Wide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $34.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.69. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. Equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WWW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

