$673.83 Million in Sales Expected for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce sales of $673.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $671.00 million and the highest is $679.60 million. F5 Networks reported sales of $614.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year sales of $2.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $203.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,280. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total transaction of $93,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $252,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock worth $2,131,627 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F5 Networks (FFIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.