73,908 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up 0.7% of JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,690,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,006,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,251 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,024,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,736,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,666,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 169,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,380,000.

EWJ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,096,272. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.76 and a twelve month high of $73.04.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

