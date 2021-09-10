744 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 744 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PANW opened at $466.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $470.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $405.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PANW. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.69.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,184 shares of company stock worth $20,813,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

