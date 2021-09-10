$748.55 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will announce $748.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $746.46 million to $751.50 million. The Cooper Companies reported sales of $681.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO stock traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $451.36. The company had a trading volume of 280,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.