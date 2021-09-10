$89.54 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) will announce $89.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.37 million and the highest is $89.80 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full year sales of $398.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.60 million to $399.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $458.64 million, with estimates ranging from $453.20 million to $473.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paycor HCM.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

Paycor HCM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 405,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,123. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paycor HCM (PYCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.