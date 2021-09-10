A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 77.15% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $579.52 million, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of -0.43.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 173,096.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.