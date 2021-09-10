Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues Earnings Results

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ASO stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.44. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

ASO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $386,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 1,107.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.85% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $70,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

