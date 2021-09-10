Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 7,690 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ACEL opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

