Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg Sells 7,690 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ACEL opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $201.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
