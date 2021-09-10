AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Trading Down 4.1%

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.51 and last traded at $23.69. 4,506 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,165,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHCO. TheStreet cut AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $507,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AdaptHealth by 183.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 26,140 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at $43,705,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 40.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

