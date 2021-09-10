ADF Group Inc. Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DRX)

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE DRX opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of C$62.01 million and a PE ratio of 5.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.79. ADF Group has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$2.38.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group (TSE:DRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ADF Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures; and miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.