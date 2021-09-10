Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stake Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATGE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $58,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATGE opened at $38.24 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

