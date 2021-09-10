Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings per share of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.23. Advance Auto Parts reported earnings per share of $2.81 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.42 to $11.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $13.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.16.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $50,179,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 272,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.99. 12,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,962. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $217.69. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

