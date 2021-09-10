Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.48.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. 865,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,836,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08.
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.