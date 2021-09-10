Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.45. 865,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,836,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $122.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,208 shares of company stock worth $38,359,887. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after buying an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after buying an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 638,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

