Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,928 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 1,422.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

SIG opened at $77.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $88.50.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.