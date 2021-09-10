Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.