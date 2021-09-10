Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.11% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVLU. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $25.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.