Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CM. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,574,000 after buying an additional 102,218 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,167,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,379,000 after purchasing an additional 525,419 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 579.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,869,000 after purchasing an additional 226,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 179.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,163,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,924,000 after purchasing an additional 747,281 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $72.07 and a one year high of $121.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.1561 per share. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 67.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

